It’s Bat Week

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MI DNR

Mich. (WJMN) — Oct. 24-31 is Bat Week in Michigan.

A deadly disease called white-nose syndrome that impacts bats was confirmed in Michigan in 2014. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, it primarily affects bats during hibernation.

The disease causes bats to wake up from hibernation early. This causes them to use up their fat reserves and they can’t survive the winter.

People are encouraged to leave bats alone. They could bite or scratch and may carry diseases or parasites that could be passed to pets and people.

People who do come into physical contact with a bat should contact their county health department.

For more information, you can visit Michigan.gov/Bats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Yooper Uke Week Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yooper Uke Week Part Two"

Yooper Uke Week Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yooper Uke Week Part One"

HS Football Highlights: Ishpeming earns home playoff game with win over Broncos

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football Highlights: Ishpeming earns home playoff game with win over Broncos"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/25/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/25/2019"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER 10/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER 10/24/2019"

Veterans combat PTSD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans combat PTSD"