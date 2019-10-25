It’s Bat Week

Mich. (WJMN) — Oct. 24-31 is Bat Week in Michigan.

A deadly disease called white-nose syndrome that impacts bats was confirmed in Michigan in 2014. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, it primarily affects bats during hibernation.

The disease causes bats to wake up from hibernation early. This causes them to use up their fat reserves and they can’t survive the winter.

People are encouraged to leave bats alone. They could bite or scratch and may carry diseases or parasites that could be passed to pets and people.

People who do come into physical contact with a bat should contact their county health department.

For more information, you can visit Michigan.gov/Bats.