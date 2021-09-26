It’s not delivery, it’s recalled: Over 27,000 pounds of DiGiorno frozen pizza recalled

(WFRV) – Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza has been recalled nationwide.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 27,872 pounds of frozen “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” pizzas’ are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Officials explain that the frozen pizza container labeled as ‘pepperoni pizza’ may actually contain a frozen three meat pizza. Furthermore, this product also contains a known allergen called textured soy protein, which is not listed on the product label.

FSIS reports they were first notified of this problem when a consumer submitted a complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a DiGiorno carton labeled as ‘pepperoni pizza’.

And while the USDA confirms they have received no reports of adverse reactions happening to customers who have eaten this product, they are advising all consumers who have purchased this product to not eat it and instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The product being recalled is the 26-oz. “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” pizza with lot code 1181510721 and a “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label. It was reportedly produced on June 30, 2021. You can view the recalled labels here.