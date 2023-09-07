PLAINWELL, Mich. (WJMN) — Staff have begun removing swim buoys from state parks around Michigan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Beach warning flags and other visual markers are also in the process of being collected. As soon as those go, it means the DNR is no longer managing the area as a designated swim beach. Swimmers will not get in trouble for taking a dip after that happens, but a spokesperson for the department says people who do so, should be cautious of the risks.

The last items to be removed will be safety equipment. DNR staff leave that out as long as weather allows — which they say is usually until the beginning of October.

While it’s possible for a nice beach day to pop up this month, a supervisor with the DNR explains why the the process starts now:

“The reason the buoys and beach flag warning system are taken down after the Labor Day Weekend is because the weather patterns begin to change in September,” said Pat Whalen, Plainwell District supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “September can be unpredictable in terms of high winds and waves and water temperatures, which can often prevent staff from 14-day inspections and removal of the swim buoys.”

Photos courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources

Whalen says rip currents and rapid water temperature changes start to become more extreme. To learn more about the state’s recommendations for beach safety, go to michigan.gov/BeachSafety.