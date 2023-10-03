LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has a new official candidate for the United States Senate, James Craig (R), former Detroit Police Chief announced his candidacy in a social media post on Tuesday alongside a campaign video.

He joins a growing field of candidates who are all vying for the seat that will be left open when outgoing senator Debbie Stabenow retires at the end of her term.

Other candidates for the position include fellow Republican and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Rodgers and current Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-7th Dist.).