James raises $3.5M, Peters $2.5M in Michigan’s Senate race

MICHIGAN (AP) – Republican challenger John James raised $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019, topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race.

It’s the second straight quarterly fundraising victory for James, a businessman and combat veteran. He said Tuesday he raised more than $8 million since launching his campaign in June. His campaign didn’t release how much money it had on hand.

Peters, a first-term senator, says he raised $2.5 million in the fourth quarter and $9.3 million over the year. His $8 million-plus in the bank is a record for a Michigan Senate candidate at this stage.