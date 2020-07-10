James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan’s Senate race

FILE – In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks at Weir Farms in Hanover Township, Mich. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, one of two Democratic senators up for re-election in a state won by President Donald Trump, raised $5.2 million over three months in his campaign for reelection — his largest quarterly haul — leaving him with more than $12 million with four months until Election Day. He is facing a challenge from Republican businessman and Army veteran John James, who has outraised the incumbent since entering the race more than a year ago. (AP Photo/David Eggert, FIie)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate, again topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters, who collected $5.2 million.

It was the fourth straight quarter in which the businessman and Army veteran outraised the first-term senator since entering the race about a year ago. Peters reported he had more than $12 million on hand, while James did not release that figure.

Both candidates reported record quarterly hauls and success tapping small-dollar donors. Peters is one of two Democratic senators up for re-election in a state won by President Donald Trump.