Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

MIDLAND, Mich. (WLNS) - Federal officials approved six independent experts to investigate the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams in May.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy agreed with the chosen team during a virtual meeting yesterday. EGLE regulates the Edenville Dam while FERC regulates the Sanford Dam.

The team includes John France, Irfan Alvi, Jennifer Williams, Henry Falvey, Steve Higinbotham, and Dr. Arthur Miller.

“With the knowledge and experience these professionals bring to the independent investigation I am confident that we will get a clear picture of what went wrong with the two dams and why,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE’s director.

The Investigative Team Leader John France has more than 41 years of experience in engineering, consulting, and design including dam safety inspections, geotechnical investigations, and construction consultation. For the past 33 years most of his technical work has focused on dams and water retention structures. He has served on technical review boards and panels such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the Bureau of Reclamation.

Mr. Alvi is a nationally recognized expert in dam engineering whose firm has completed hundreds of infrastructure projects as well as forensic investigation. Alvi Associates also researches human factors such as judgment and decision-making as well as safety management and systems modeling.

Jennifer Williams is a licensed professional engineer with more than 20 years of experience managing and leading geotechnical engineering projects. The majority of her professional career has focused on dam safety. She has been the lead designer on more than 10 dams and containment facilities in the last 15 years.

Henry Falvey worked for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for 27 years and now consults internationally on the hydromechanics of civil works like dams.

Steve Higinbotham is a hydraulic structures engineer consultant with more than 40 years of experience on large dams. His work with the Bureau of Reclamation included preparing final designs for spillways on multiple dams as well as inspecting facilities and developing field investigation programs.

Dr. Arthur Miller has more than 45 years of experience in water resources performing research, consulting and publishing in hydrology, hydraulics, floodplain delineation, dam safety, bridge scour, river mechanics, sediment transport and the impacts of climate change. He teaches courses nationally and internationally on topics ranging from fundamental hydraulics, to open channel flow and hydrologic processes. Additionally, he has taught courses for FEMA on dam safety for more than 20 years.

Boyce Hydro LLC which owns both dams will pay all investigation costs. The investigation and submission of a final report can take up to 18 months to complete. The final report will be submitted to EGLE, FERC and Boyce.