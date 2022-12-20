LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Former Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill was officially sworn into office on Monday for her first term at the 109th Michigan State House District Representative.

Hill, a Democrat, is succeeding former Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) in the 109th District after Cambensy reached term limits in 2022.

Hill is the first representative elected to serve the 109th District since Michigan’s redrawn congressional maps were revealed at the end of 2021. The district is now comprised of Alger County, Baraga County, Marquette County, and part of Dickinson County.

“Today was a great day — what an inspiring journey it has been. I am proud to begin this new journey at the Capitol,” Hill said in a release. “I am committed to my district and the people of Michigan. A bright future is ahead of us, and I am so grateful I am a part of it.”

Hill faced off against Forsyth Township Supervisor Joe Boogren in Michigan’s August Primary Election for the Democratic nomination before defeating Republican Melody Wagner in the General Election in November.

Hill’s Office included the following in a release about her plans for her time as Representative:

Hill was an advocate for infrastructure within her community. She was also a prominent

nonprofit leader focused on building more resilience in Michigan. For the past 25 years, she

pursued her interest in building sustainable communities and has led community-focused

environmental, public health and youth mentorship nonprofit programs. Not only will this

experience guide her time in office, but it also demonstrates her long time commitment to the

priorities of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Photo provided by Jeremy Herliczek, Photographer, House Democratic Communications Photo provided by Jeremy Herliczek, Photographer, House Democratic Communications

Representatives in Michigan’s State Legislature serve terms lasting two years. The 109th District seat will next be up for election on November 5, 2024.

“I am so very excited to begin this endeavor for the people of my district,” Hill said. “As a

longtime community advocate and member of the city commission, I know what is required of

me, and what needs to be done to continue working towards a better Michigan. Let’s get to

work.”