Jilbert Dairy say it’s business as usual amid Dean Foods bankruptcy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dean Foods says it will continue operating normally while it puts its finances in order under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was announced on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, Dean has lined up about $850 million in financing from lenders.
One of the companies owned by Dean Foods is Jilbert Dairy in Marquette. According to Jilbert’s website, it opened in Lake Linden in 1937 and have since moved to Marquette. They claim to process over 4,000,000 pounds of milk per month.
WJMN reached out to Dean Foods for comment about any possible impacts to Jilbert Dairy following the announcement of Dean’s bankruptcy. Below is their statement.
“Right now it is business as usual for us. We are continuing to provide customers with an uninterrupted supply of high quality dairy products and are relying on our dedicated employees and valued milk suppliers to help us do this. Products from the Dean Foods family of brands, including Jilbert’s, will continue to be available across upper Michigan where consumers usually shop.“
“Any future decisions regarding our plants will be based on market conditions and the needs of the business. “Anne Divjak
Vice President, Government Relations & External Communications
Dean Foods Company