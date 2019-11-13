Jilbert Dairy say it’s business as usual amid Dean Foods bankruptcy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dean Foods says it will continue operating normally while it puts its finances in order under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was announced on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, Dean has lined up about $850 million in financing from lenders.

One of the companies owned by Dean Foods is Jilbert Dairy in Marquette. According to Jilbert’s website, it opened in Lake Linden in 1937 and have since moved to Marquette. They claim to process over 4,000,000 pounds of milk per month.

WJMN reached out to Dean Foods for comment about any possible impacts to Jilbert Dairy following the announcement of Dean’s bankruptcy. Below is their statement.