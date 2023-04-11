MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new program has launched in the Marquette County Court System. It is designed to give participants an opportunity to have criminal charges removed from their record.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office launched the Marquette Job Court Prosecutor Diversion Program on Tuesday.

“Job Court is a transformational diversion pilot program that aims to reduce recidivism and help businesses by providing Michiganders accused of low-level, non-assaultive offenses with the opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment,” said Nessel. “This program is smart on crime, it reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success, helps our local businesses, and will make our communities safer.”

One hundred participants chosen by the Prosecutor, will be matched with a participating employer and case worker. Those eligible for the program will be screened for things like past criminal history, public safety, and suitability for employment. Those who complete the one-year program could have their criminal charges dismissed.

“Many criminal defendants have not had the opportunities or supports to be a successful, productive member of society,” said Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese. “When someone commits a crime, but they are willing to take personal responsibility for their actions, my office will afford them a second chance to prove themselves by working a full-time job or learning a new skill or trade. If they are successful, my office will dismiss their case. I expect that this project will reduce repeat offenders and contribute to our local economy. We are fortunate to have been selected as one of three pilot counties in the state for this project. I thank Governor Whitmer for obtaining funding for this initiative and Attorney General Nessel for coordinating its implementation.”

Additionally, wrap-around services will be eligible to participants. They include but are not limited to:

Addiction and recovery therapy

Mental and behavioral health services

Educational literacy and testing

Transportation services

Food and clothing assistance

Identification / driver’s license restoration

Assistance with benefits (SNAP, Medicaid, WIC)

To be accepted in the Job Court program, only those with low-level, non-assaultive offenses will be accepted. Anyone with charges such as domestic and sexual violence, assault, and theft/dishonesty offenses such as retail fraud, embezzlement and larceny would be disqualified from the program.

