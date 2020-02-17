Jocelyn Benson: Election Day should be a worker holiday

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging businesses to give their workers the day off on Election Day by making it a company holiday.

Benson says she’s encouraging Michigan companies to give employees the day off work on Nov. 3, so they can vote and work as poll workers. MLive.com reports that Benson praised Wayne State University for recently announcing such a move.

Democratic State Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Brownstown has a bill pending before the state legislature that would make regularly-scheduled election days in May, August and November state holidays.