John Cena donates $500K to first responders battling California fires

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – John Cena is doing some method acting with his bank account.

The wrestler-turned-actor says he will donate half a million dollars to the people fighting the wildfires in California.

Cena plays a firefighter in an upcoming comedy film called “Playing With Fire.”

He is asking Paramount – which produced the film – to select a charity that aids first responders.

Multiple wildfires are raging in both Northern and Southern California.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has forced nearly 200,000 people from their homes.

Close to one million California residents have had their power service interrupted because of the fires.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2019"

Potulny reflects on NMU's sweep of FSU, looks ahead to UAH

Thumbnail for the video titled "Potulny reflects on NMU's sweep of FSU, looks ahead to UAH"

HS Volleyball Highlights: Negaunee, Gwinn victorious as regular season winds down

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball Highlights: Negaunee, Gwinn victorious as regular season winds down"

Delaying diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delaying diabetes"

Negaunee City Council addresses marijuana ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee City Council addresses marijuana ordinance"

Bay College millage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay College millage"