Joint effort to hold Winter Survival Tactics Class

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – There are so many things to do outside during the winter months but it’s important to stay safe when you’re doing so.

The Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue is teaming up with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and Marquette County Search and Rescue are putting together a free Winter Survival Tactics Class.

The Sheriff’s Office says no matter how experienced someone is, anyone can end up in an emergency situation.

“Last week we had a snowmobiler,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “His machine broke down and he was out for eight or nine hours in very cold temperatures and we were very fortunate to be able to find him. We’re just giving out information, educating people on what to do. Have fun in the woods, have fun out just things that will help you survive in that type of incident.”

The free class will be on Saturday February 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chocolay Township Hall. No registration is required and anyone interested is welcome to participate in the class.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UPSET

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPSET"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Precious Metals 1-172020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-172020"

Signs of Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Dyslexia"

Stocks 1-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-17-2020"