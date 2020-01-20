Joint effort to hold Winter Survival Tactics Class

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – There are so many things to do outside during the winter months but it’s important to stay safe when you’re doing so.

The Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue is teaming up with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and Marquette County Search and Rescue are putting together a free Winter Survival Tactics Class.

The Sheriff’s Office says no matter how experienced someone is, anyone can end up in an emergency situation.

“Last week we had a snowmobiler,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “His machine broke down and he was out for eight or nine hours in very cold temperatures and we were very fortunate to be able to find him. We’re just giving out information, educating people on what to do. Have fun in the woods, have fun out just things that will help you survive in that type of incident.”

The free class will be on Saturday February 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chocolay Township Hall. No registration is required and anyone interested is welcome to participate in the class.