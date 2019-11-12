Jordan to stay in position as city manager

ESCANABA, Mich. (Radio Results Network/Jack Hall) — The City of Escanaba is no longer looking for a city manager.

According to the Radio Results Network, an agenda item was added to tonight’s city council organizational meeting to discuss the resignation of City Manager Patrick Jordan and whether to offer him a contract to stay on.

Jordan had announced that he was taking a job in Florida, but he accepted the new contract offer after the city council voted 4-1 in favor of the deal.

“It was a tough decision back and forth,” Jordan told RRN News. “Florida is attractive. We have friends and family down there. But I just feel that right now, this is where I need to be. There’s a lot going on right now, and we’re going in the right direction. There’s good things happening, and I want to be here to see it through.”

The new contract includes a pay increase from the current $100,000 a year to $125,000.

The Radio Results Network reports that Escanaba had received 35 applications for the city manager position.