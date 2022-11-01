GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced the next two inductees for the team’s hall of fame.

The banquet is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2023, in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Information about tickets for the banquet is still being finalized.

The two players getting inducted are both from the 2008 NFL Draft. Jordy Nelson was taken in the second round (36th overall) out of Kansas State. He played nine seasons with the team and ranks fourth in team history in receptions, sixth in receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions.

After Nelson missed the 2015 season due to injury, he became the first Packer to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year by AP.

Josh Sitton was drafted in the fourth round (135th overall) of that same 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida. He played eight seasons with the Packers.

Sitton made the Pro Bowl three times and was named the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association.

More information about the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame can be found on its website.