Judge changes sentence of Downstate man in illegal fish case

News
Posted: / Updated:
Generic-gavel-jpg_20160901131928-159532

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (AP) — A fish wholesaler in northern Michigan has been given a significant break after federal officials said they couldn’t arrange his unusual jail sentence.

John Cross III of Charlevoix will serve four months of home detention without an electronic tether. He can leave home to go to work. A judge ordered the new sentence two weeks ago. Cross pleaded guilty to acquiring trout that were illegally caught in the Great Lakes. Cross was sentenced last spring to a year in jail, a term to be served three to four months at a time outside the fishing season.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020"

Precious Metals 3-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-2-2020"

Stocks 3-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-2-2020"

Escanaba in Da Moonlight at the Historic Vista Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escanaba in Da Moonlight at the Historic Vista Theater"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020"

Delta County Walk for Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta County Walk for Warmth"