Judge changes sentence of Downstate man in illegal fish case

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (AP) — A fish wholesaler in northern Michigan has been given a significant break after federal officials said they couldn’t arrange his unusual jail sentence.

John Cross III of Charlevoix will serve four months of home detention without an electronic tether. He can leave home to go to work. A judge ordered the new sentence two weeks ago. Cross pleaded guilty to acquiring trout that were illegally caught in the Great Lakes. Cross was sentenced last spring to a year in jail, a term to be served three to four months at a time outside the fishing season.