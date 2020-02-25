Judge fines Michigan man for poaching Wisconsin raptor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has fined a Michigan man for poaching a raptor from northern Wisconsin.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker on Tuesday ordered Edward Taylor of Fruitport, Michigan, to pay $10,000 on for swapping a Finnish goshawk for a northern goshawk that his co-conspirator, James Kitzman, stole from a nest on state land in Wisconsin’s Vilas County in May 2017.

According to prosecutors, the men covered up the transport of the northern goshawk from Wisconsin to Michigan in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Kitzman’s sentencing is set for March 2 in Madison.

