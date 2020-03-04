Judge invalidates Michigan Medicaid work requirements

News
Posted: / Updated:
Generic-gavel-jpg_20160901131928-159532

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has invalidated Michigan’s Medicaid work requirements, weeks after a U.S. appeals court affirmed his decision to strike down similar rules elsewhere.

The short order came from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. He earlier invalidated Arkansas’ requirement that low-income people work for government-provided health insurance, dealing a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to remake Medicaid.

Four Michigan residents sued the federal government in November, with assistance from advocacy groups. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration had asked for a quick ruling, saying there was no dispute Michigan’s requirements are illegal, too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Knocking out cancer in late stages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knocking out cancer in late stages"

U.P. native fighting fire with fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. native fighting fire with fire"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020"

Precious Metals 3-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-3-2020"

Stocks 33-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 33-3-2020"

Other Ore Dock Brewing Company Events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other Ore Dock Brewing Company Events"