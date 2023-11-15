MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Workers at three marijuana dispensaries can breathe a sigh of relief after a judge reversed her decision about the severity of possible Open Meetings Act violations by the Menominee city council.

Judge Barglind made the final decision Wednesday to throw out a temporary restraining order that had shut down three newly-opened Menominee marijuana dispensaries.

As it stands, Lume, Higher Love, and Nirvana are free to stay open as a lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Open Meetings Act, Menominee City Charter and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act is slated to continue into next year.

The decision to dissolve the injunction and restraining order against Lume, Higher love and Nirvana was made after the judge saw new evidence regarding closed-door meetings city council meetings that took place earlier this year. The new evidence included a corrected date for a meeting notice printed in the newspaper, more sworn testimony from councilmembers, and a resolution passed during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Lawyer for the City of Menominee Matt Cross explains. “Basically, the city council passed a resolution confirming for the judge that, you know, these technical mistakes that happened on May 22nd and July 27th, they were honest oversights, inadvertent oversights. They were not intentional,” said Cross.

In the original preliminary injunction, Judge Barglind said there was enough evidence at the time to say there was a strong probability the city council had violated the Open Meetings Act in a number of closed-door sessions, and that plaintiffs Rize and the Fire Station could suffer irreparable harm.

Today, Judge Barglind said new evidence and a resolution passed Tuesday night by the city council convinced her otherwise.

“…with regard to the problems the Court had with that closed session meeting, it does go a long way to clear or minimize those deficiencies. They verified that the position of each council member was unanimous to go into closed session. They verified that the purpose was as identified a legitimate one under the Open Meetings Act, and they verified that when they went back into open session, they voted in open session and did not vote in closed session,” Barglind said.

“So although I would agree it is not a reenactment as we typically see in those in those open meeting cases in terms of deciding whether or not there is a likelihood that the ordinance, specifically the second on capping ordinance, would be voided or invalidated as a result of these open meeting act violations. It becomes much less likely when considering all of the factors of the new evidence that I’ve just outlined.”

The temporary restraining order was enforced on Nov. 3 after the city chose not to enforce two previous directives from the judge, beginning on Sept. 26. In last Friday’s hearing, City Manager Brett Botbyl said one motivator for not enforcing the injunction was the worry of creating more lawsuits.

“There was still a question to what ‘open and operating’ may have meant, and when you have marijuana industries that will drop a lawsuit on you at the drop of a hat, and when I have a specific number of councilmembers specifically questioning my employment status on decisions that I may make with the marijuana companies,” Botbyl said. “I want to ensure that the information or investigation I have is 100% complete. So if I do make a determination and we do something, that it is proper and I can also ensure my self-preservation.”

While the injunction may be gone, the courts have yet to delve into two other accusations brought by the lawsuit, alleging violations of both the state’s marijuana statute and the city’s own charter. Both could still be a threat to the city’s new marijuana ordinance.

Rize attorney Mike Cox spoke to why they are still pursuing the lawsuit despite today’s setback. “All we want is that the same rules apply to us that apply to our competition. And I think the Committee [to Stop Unlimited Marijuana Shops] and the 1,157 folks, 15% of the folks in Menominee, they just want the right to vote on the issue. And I think both both causes are right.”

At least one member of the city council feels the same way. Before Tuesday’s vote, councilwoman Marineau said that although attaching the $15,000 appropriation to the latest ordinance—effectively blocking the referendum on the measure—may be legally sound, it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“I’m here because I’m speaking for the people of this community, and the people of this community are not just the people sitting in here, but it’s all 8,500 of them that voted for us. And I am speaking for the ones that wanted their own vote on this. They wanted to vote for this themselves, and that’s what the people wanted. That’s what I am for, for what the people wanted to do. But I am in the minority in this group, and we didn’t even have to be here in the very beginning if we had just been a little bit more patient,” said Marineau.

Others say the appropriation was necessary for the city to abide by the settlement agreement, and helped push Menominee in the right direction.

As of now, the latest ordinance is safe, and it’s unclear if Menominee voters will ever get that chance. One thing we do know is that the city likely won’t be rid of this lawsuit anytime soon.

On the future of the case, Cox said, “It’s the first quarter. This is just the beginning of the litigation. We haven’t even gotten the regular discovery depositions of people on the city council.”

Marineau says the longer the lawsuits go on, the more it could harm the city. “There’s a whole lot more out there that needs to be done for this city than just marijuana. And unfortunately, our city managers are stuck dealing with all these marijuana issues instead of moving forward with what really needs to be done.”