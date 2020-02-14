Judge rules on Michigan’s sex offender registry challenge

News
Posted: / Updated:
sex offender_-3960969435786820224

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has told state officials that the Michigan legislature needs to bring portions of its sex offender registry law into compliance with constitutional requirements.

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland wrote Friday that his order could be effective 60 days after a final judgment is entered and that if the state does not bring the law into compliance it no longer can enforce it against people on the registry with offenses before April 12, 2011.

The ruling is part of a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of people listed on the registry.

The Associated Press was awaiting a response Friday from the state Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UP200 LIVE (Part 2)

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200 LIVE (Part 2)"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020"

The city of Marquette prepares for the UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "The city of Marquette prepares for the UP200"

'Pure Michigan' stops by the UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Pure Michigan' stops by the UP200"

Order doesn't matter to UP200 Mushers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Order doesn't matter to UP200 Mushers"

Veterinarians perform check-ups on UP200 dogs ahead of race day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterinarians perform check-ups on UP200 dogs ahead of race day"