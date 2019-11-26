Judge won’t block Michigan’s new redistricting commission

News
Posted: / Updated:
michigan map

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to block the creation of a Michigan commission to draw seats in Congress and the state Legislature after the 2020 census.

Republicans sued, claiming illegal provisions in the 2018 amendment to the state constitution. The 13-member commission is an extraordinary change that will take redistricting out of the hands of lawmakers in the state Capitol.

Many partisan elected officials or candidates or their family members are barred from getting a commission seat. Grand Rapids federal Judge Janet Neff found nothing illegal about the restrictions Monday, saying, “There is no right to state office or appointment.” She rejected a request for an injunction.

The state is mailing 250,000 applications to encourage people to apply for the commission. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will randomly select four Democrats, four Republicans and five unaffiliated voters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/25/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/25/2019"

Access4All Ambassadors needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Access4All Ambassadors needed"

Yooper Wildlife Watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yooper Wildlife Watch"

Holiday traveling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday traveling"

DNR Deer Hunting Season Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR Deer Hunting Season Update"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2019"