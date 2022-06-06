GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sporting 37-years in broadcasting, Judson Beck is taking on the role of Vice President and General Manager for two Nexstar Media Inc. stations – one in Wisconsin and the other in Michigan.

Showing his colors

Beck is a veteran of the United States Navy and has served in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield aboard the USS Durham.

He has a Bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and has been married to his wife, Harley, for 25 years and has two children.

Beck serves on the executive board of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, The Boy Scouts of America (La Crosse), and The Parenting Place, and is a member of the Viterbo University Advisory Board.

Pieces of his-story

Before he joined Nexstar, Beck spent a large part of his career working with CBS and News Corp in Chicago.

He has previously served as Vice President and General Manager of WLAX-TV/WEUX-DT (FOX), the company’s television station serving La Crosse and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, from 2015 to 2022.

Throughout his career, Beck has shown he has the ability to grow ratings, revenue, and profitability, as well as build highly effective sales teams and establish deep relationships with the community.

He started his new roles at WFRV in Green Bay, WI, and WJMN in Marquette, MI, on May 31, 2022. Beck joins the team after previous VP/GM, Mike Smith, retired.

“I am deeply grateful to Nexstar for this promotion and for giving me the opportunity to lead the company’s broadcast and digital operations in these two important markets,” explained Beck.

“I am excited by what lies ahead, and I am looking forward to deepening the presence of WFRV-TV and WJMN-TV in their respective communities of Green Bay and Marquette,” he said.