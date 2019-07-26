July is National Blueberry month

UPPER PENINSULA — According to the North American Blueberry Council (NABC), Michigan produced 65 million pounds of blueberries last year. That is 32.2 percent of North America’s 201.4 pounds of the cultivated crop.

July is recognized as “National Blueberry Month” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which means that festivals celebrating the blueberry occur across the country, including the Upper Peninsula. Marquette hosts an annual blueberry festival as does Paradise.

Festivals aren’t the only way to celebrate blueberries. You can check out a local berry farm. Below is a list of U.P. farms that allow you to pick your own blueberries or other fruits and vegetables:

Did we miss any of your favorite blueberry farms? Let us know!