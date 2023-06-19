LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — June 19 has been proclaimed Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan to celebrate African American history and culture and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

The announcement was made Friday morning by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

“Today is the day we celebrate the path we are walking toward the freedom, equality, and justice that is the promise of Michigan and America,” said Gilchrist. “By listening and working together, we have been able to address issues like the disparities in health care access and discrimination at school or the workplace, alongside record investments in education, infrastructure, and environmental justice that particularly impact Black Michiganders.”

“Today, we celebrate Juneteenth in Michigan and highlight stories of Black Michiganders who have made invaluable contributions to our state’s economy, culture, and history,” said Whitmer.

Juneteenth originates from the date June 19, 1865, when the Union Army landed in Galveston, Texas, and read General Order #3, stating that all those enslaved were free and that former masters and slaves were now equal in personal and property rights.

And as the date of emancipation, June 19 also became a longtime day of celebration, meant to honor African American resilience and the ending of slavery in the U.S.

You can view the full proclamation by the state of Michigan here.