GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Just Believe, a Marquette-based non-profit organization with the goal of preventing skin cancer and supporting those who have it, will hold a fundraising event in October at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

The fundraiser will consist of a non-competitive event in which participants will have the option to bike, walk, or run a 5-mile route beginning at the Up North Lodge, following the Shag Lake Loop, and returning to the lodge.

The event will take place on Sunday October 9, with registration beginning at 12 p.m. followed by the bike/walk/run at 1 p.m.

Participants and guests can support Just Believe by registering and purchasing tickets for Bucket Raffles, door prizes, and 50/50 Drawings, which will be conducted at 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, Forefront Dermatology staff will be on-site to provide free skin screenings for attendees from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Just Believe also shared the following sponsorship options in support of the event:

1. Corporate Sponsorship – $250. With this donation, your business or organization logo would be recognized on Flyers posted for the event and on the Event tee-shirt. Your business or organization will be recognized at the Event. If your business has a banner, we would like to display it at the Event. In addition, we would like to offer two staff member registrations and tee-shirts. We would like to encourage more members to attend the Event. Corporate Sponsorship Deadline is September 12, 2022.

2. Support Sponsorship – $100. Your organization or business logo will be placed on the back of the Event tee-shirt and be recognized at the Event. Support Sponsorship Deadline is September 16, 2022.

3. Sponsorship – Bucket Raffle Baskets and Gift Cards would be greatly appreciated. We will be setting up the bucket raffles baskets just prior to the event, we are asking that we receive them by that date.

We would also appreciate donations of water and/or fruit for the Event participants. We are expecting approximately 100 participants.

To stay up to date in the future, check out the Facebook pages of Just Believe and the Up North Lodge.