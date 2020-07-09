Just Believe, raising awareness on skin cancer and upcoming events

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Just Believe is a Non Profit 501 (c) (3) organization created in memory of Jodi Ball who ended her almost two year battle with Melanoma on February 10, 2013.

Her mother, Delight Hill has made it her mission to raise awareness on the dangers through this organization. She spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what they do and some of their upcoming events.

On August 4, there is Bike Night at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn and in September is their annual walk, run and bike.

Funds go towards scholarships for one Negauanee High School and one Gwinn High School student, sunscreen dispensers and resources on the dangers.

For more information, click here.