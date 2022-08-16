(WFRV) – Not all gas stations are Kwik Trip, and one resident apparently called the sheriff to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an apparent incident where someone called 9-1-1 to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.

Chisago County is right on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. It is on Minnesota’s side. It is just under two hours west of Rice Lake.

There was additional information provided. The Facebook post is going viral as it has over 130 shares and more than 2,100 reactions.