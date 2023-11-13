MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — A judge has decided to reopen three Menominee dispensaries that were forced to close just over a week ago.

According to a release from Lume, today’s announcement will get more than 70 people at their company, as well as at Higher Love and Nirvana back to work as an ongoing lawsuit continues.

We’re told Higher Love is already back open and accepting drive-thru customers.

All this comes after a surprise hearing was called on Friday to discuss challenges to the restraining order that temporarily shut the companies down.

This is a developing situation. Local 3 will keep you updated right here and on air.