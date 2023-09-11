MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A downtown restaurant just blocks away from the Lower Harbor Ore Dock has plans to close, according to a manager.

Sol Azteca, the eatery above the Iron Bay Restaurant on East Washington Street, will be closing its doors. But, if you had plans to go out for a bite this week, doors will still be open for at least the next couple days.

Details are sparse due to “legal disclosures,” according to the manager. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest updates on why the restaurant is closing and what could take its place.