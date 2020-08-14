K.I. Sawyer hydrant flushing August 17 – August 31, 2020

K.I. SAWYER, Mich., (WJMN) – The K.I. Sawyer Water Department will begin fire hydrant flushing Monday, August 17 through the end of the month. Hydrants are flushed periodically to remove

sediment buildup in water mains and to exercise the fire hydrants to ensure they

work properly.

Some discoloration of water may occur during and after the flushing. If you notice

discolored water in your home, run all the cold water faucets, not hot, until the

discoloration clears. Using hot water to flush will put the sediments into your water

heater.

The K.I. Sawyer Water Department recommends running the water in your home

until discoloration clears before drinking. The discolored water is safe to drink

although it may not be aesthetically pleasing.