K9 in training: Meet Alger

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – There’s a new sheriff in town, and he has four paws and a fluffy tail.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is currently training Alger, a 6-month old German Shepherd. He is the newest addition to the K9 unit.

Undersheriff Steve Blank said the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t had a K9 in a few years, but due to a steady increase of tourism in the area a dog was needed to help officers.

“We’d like to get Alger to ride around with our road patrol. You never know what you’re going to run into,” said Blank. “Traffic stops can always go bad. Just having a K9 available to help the officer is going to help our road patrol tremendously.”

Deputy Perry King is the K9 Handler at the Sheriff’s Office. He spends every day with the dog, training him and getting him ready for his role.

“Training he is going through right now. We’re going through a bit of obedient stuff, getting him used to other dogs,” said King. “Socialization is really awesome. We have him go to all the schools. Take him in public everywhere I go. We’re going to work on drug identification, search and rescue, and he will have some aggression training as well.”

