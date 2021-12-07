With SW MI hospitals strained, doctors call on all to get vaccinated

Doctors from Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare and Oaklawn Hospital call on people in the Kalamazoo area to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to combat the virus surge in Michigan. (Dec. 7, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan’s coronavirus surge continues and hospitals struggle to care for everyone, health care leaders from the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas pleaded with everyone to get vaccinated.

“The ask right now is for the community’s help,” Dr. William Nettleton, the medical director for the Kalamazoo and Calhoun county health departments, said. “To get vaccinated, wear your mask and stay home if you’re sick.”

PANDEMIC SURGE AFFECTS CARE FOR ALL

During a Tuesday press conference in Kalamazoo, doctors from Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare and Oaklawn Hospital painted a grim picture of the situation in their hospitals. They said patients — both with COVID-19 and other ailments — stuck in the emergency room for days.

“The take-home message is that the pandemic is seriously damaging our ability to take care of all of you,” Dr. Thomas Rohs, the chief medical officer for Ascension Borgess, said.

It’s taking longer to admit patients, he and his colleagues said, both in their own hospitals and in their partner facilities. Sometimes those with serious illness have to be transferred as far as Detroit or across state lines to get the treatment they need.

Last week, Rohs said, he saw three patients admitted who had to wait a full day.

“Those patients had a full day delay for needed surgeries, they had an extra day of pain and suffering they didn’t need to experience and they encountered a higher risk of having complications and problems as a result of that,” he said.

PAST 4 WEEKS ‘THE MOST CHALLENGING’

Rohs said Ascension Borgess has more than 50 COVID-19 patients right now, accounting for 25% of all inpatients. Fifteen of the 40 intensive care beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Things are just as bad at Bronson Healthcare, with system hospitals at or near their peak in terms of hospitalizations.

“This past month has been the most challenging of the pandemic for our health care teams. We’ve seen three of the last four weeks have had the highest number of cases for hospitalizations since early 2020,” Dr. Aaron Lane Davies, a 20-year pediatrician and chief of quality for Bronson Medical Group, said.

Last week alone, he said, 23 people in Bronson hospitals died from COVID-19.

“That’s the highest number of deaths in the Bronson system since the beginning of the pandemic,” Lane Davies said.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and other caregivers are exhausted. They’re treating more patients at a time and those patients are fatigued and angry because they have had to wait.

“(Caregivers) feel unsatisfied with the care they’re doing at their level, and they’re doing their level best to provide knowing that it is still suboptimal,” Rohs said.

He thanked all of the nurses who are “sticking this out.”

DOCTORS: GET VACCINATED

Health officials called on people to be diligent about mitigation practices, like frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask in public, and reminded them to get tested for coronavirus if they don’t feel well or if they have been exposed. Nettleton called on the federal government to make antigen tests more readily available to help identify and isolate cases.

They also urge people to get vaccinated, noting that while breakthrough cases happen, the vast majority of people hospitalized with and dying of the virus have not been fully vaccinated. They also want you to get vaccinated against the flu so that doesn’t contribute to the capacity problem.

Nettleton said that if you have questions about the vaccine, you should ask your family doctor about it. They can explain how the vaccine was tested and why it’s safe.

“We ask for your trust now, about COVID-19, about the COVID-19 vaccine, and what is happening in our health care systems,” Nettleton said.

“The single most effective thing you can do is get vaccinated,” Rohs said. “Know this: Everyone in North America is either going to get vaccinated or you’re going to get COVID.”