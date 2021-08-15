Kalamazoo County deputy injured, suspect dead after chase, shootings

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy seriously injured after a police chase and shootings Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it started Saturday evening when deputies spotted the man, who had been involved in a chase earlier in the day with a different agency, at a gas station on 35th Street just outside of Galesburg. The suspect, the sheriff’s office said, pointed a gun at the deputies and sped off.

Deputies gave chase, following the man for more than 2 miles. As the chase continued, the man started shooting at deputies from his car, the sheriff’s office said. One of the deputies, Deputy Ryan Proxmire, was shot, causing his cruiser to crash in the area of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg.

A “secondary scene” at MN Avenue and 38th Street connected to a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy. (Aug 15, 2021)

Proxmire was soon found in his cruiser by a passerby, who called 911. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in what authorities described as “extremely critical condition” around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The other deputies kept chasing the suspect for about another 4.5 miles. He lost control of his car and drove into a field off 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township, where it got stuck. There, authorities say, he got out of the car and started firing again. Deputies shot back.

The suspect died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A scene on 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township connected to a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy. (Aug 15, 2021)

Michigan State Police was called into investigate, which is standard procedure when a local agency’s officers are involved in a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Proxmire is a patrol officer, field training officer, Taser instructor and defensive tactics instructor and has worked at the jail.

“Deputy Proxmire, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement need your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic situation,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday afternoon.