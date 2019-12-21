Keep fire safety in mind this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — People are being urged to be careful this holiday season as it’s a peak time for home fires. Some of the causes tend to be unattended candles, space heaters, electrical problems with worn lights, and dry Christmas trees.

“A dry Christmas tree is extremely flammable,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “These types of fires can turn deadly within seconds, allowing little time for escape. Check your tree’s water every day. Don’t risk the chance of fire and the loss of family, friends or your home.”

The top three days for home candle fires occur on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. In many of the fires that occur near the holidays, people often fall asleep or leave their home with unattended candles left burning.

You should keep candles away from the tree, decorations, curtains, and furniture that can catch fire. Always keep candles up high to prevent them from getting knocked over by children and pets and remember that battery-operated, flameless candles are the safest option.

Other tips to remember include:

-Choose a fresh tree, water it daily, and place it away from exits and at least three feet from any heat source (fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights).

-Never decorate your tree with lit candles; use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory for indoor or outdoor use.

-Any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections should be replaced; read the manufacturers’ instructions for the maximum number of light strands to connect and don’t overload electrical outlets or electrical outlet strips.

-Always turn off tree lights and extinguish candles when going to bed or leaving your home.

“Be sure your smoke alarms are in working order, have a fire extinguisher readily available and know how to use it,” Sehlmeyer said. “In order to ensure your survival in a home fire, it is essential to have a prepared and practiced home fire escape plan, with two ways out of your home.”