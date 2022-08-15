MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a collaborative effort between Michigan State Police (MSP), Aurora Films and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, there will be a free screening of the documentary “Sextortion, the Hidden Pandemic” in Marquette.

The screening is being held at 6 p.m. in Kaufman Auditorium. Because of limited seating, the free event does require you to RSVP. You can do that here.

According to the event page on Facebook from MSP, the documentary,

Is an investigation into the world of online grooming and sextortion–a present-day reality for one in seven children online. By unsealing the federal case of a top-gun pilot with hundreds of victims, and interviewing survivors and their parents, this true-crime piece exposes an often-overlooked crime against children, the tactics of online predators, and the voices of parents and law enforcement poised to stop online child exploitation in its tracks.

The event will conclude with a question and answer session. It is suggested that people ages 10 and up can attend the screening.