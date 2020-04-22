Keeping spirits up of seniors and staff at Brookridge Heights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Marquette, they say it makes them proud, but it also makes them want to work harder.

“We’ve put up a lot of lines of defense to try and keep this outside of our building. Our staff are committed to it. They don’t want it coming in here either. They don’t want to see it in our building. They want to protect our residents and each other,” said Executive Director, Jennifer Huetter.

Executive Director Jennifer Huetter applauds the efforts of her staff for working through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a difficult time right now in healthcare. There’s a lot of stress. People are worried about their personal lives, their family, their friends, and all of that. They are also essential workers. They’ve got to come to work everyday. So it’s just a really good combination for us to have a very positive vibe and support each other during this time. I think the more we have that kind of relationship the better off we’re going to be as people too,” said Huetter.

The staff at Brookridge Heights is carrying on that vibe to spread joy and lift each other up.

“There’s been a lot of camaraderie and teamwork. One of our dress-up days was twin day and it was really cute to see different departments and different staff collaborate and pick their outfits so they dressed as twins together,” said Huetter.

Masks for Marquette have helped supply Brookridge Heights. MAPS Maker Space has supplied face shields. Family and community members have donated cleaning wipes, gloves, even paper donations of cups and plates. Family members of residents and staff can’t come in themselves, but they are showing appreciation for the staff by donating things like pizza and doughnuts.

“It’s just been really amazing. I think it’s awesome how our community can come together at a time like this and support one another. If there’s a need it almost feels like the Yooper spirit is going to kick in, and Yooper are going to help Yoopers.”