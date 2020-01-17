Kenner Dome vandalized over the holidays

OSKAR, Mich. (WJMN) — A community hockey rink in the Copper Country is full of history, and it’s also home to some of the youngest skaters. After some recent break-ins, rink supervisors say something needs to change to keep the ice open.

At the Kenner Dome in Oskar, skaters and hockey players spend hours practicing and playing. Even those who can’t play on an organized team.

“My other friends who can’t afford to be on a team, they like to come here and when they have nothing to do, the first thing that comes to their mind is the Oskar Dome. They come down here and skate and play hockey. It’s pretty fun,” said Ethan Durocher, Hockey Player, Copper Country Native.

Bridget Durocher, Manager, Kenner Dome said, “Hockey is just a huge part of the Copper Country. So this is an area where as soon as youths are able to walk, I see them in skates at three-years-old and so, it’s everything and we want that to be accessible to everyone.”

But broken locks, doors taken off their hinges, and messes left behind makes it not feel like the community rink it is.

“Over the holidays, we had a group of people from out of town come in. They broke in, picked the locks to turn the lights on and then they went out on the ice. We had another group pick the locks and then left the water running, so we do have the flooding devices open. If you do not know how to flood the rink, please don’t, and please e-mail me, we can show you how to do that,” said Durocher.

If break-ins continue at the rink, it would mean the Kenner Dome will have to adopt a closed-door policy, which they would apply heavy-duty locks, ice time fees, and skaters would have to sign waivers making them liable for any damages that may occur.

Bridget and the Oskar community would rather it not come to that, they just want skaters to respect the rink.

“Ice time is very expensive and one of the reasons that a lot of people come here to play hockey is because it’s not accessible for everyone to play on an organized team. It’s very expensive, it’s very time consuming, so to be able to have this here and free and open to the public is something that we definitely want to keep going and in order to do that we need respect,” said Durocher.