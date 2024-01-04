KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — UPDATE: Police say the suspect was arrested in Lisle, Illinois. The car was also recovered.

Original Story:

Police on the Keweenaw Peninsula are asking for help after a car was stolen in Lac la Belle on Wednesday morning.

In a Thursday release, the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened on Superior Street at 8:10 a.m. in Lac La Belle. They did not release details on how the car was stolen.

KCSO says the vehicle is a black 2015 Nissan Pathfinder with a plate reading “DQW 0736.“

Police say the driver should be a 34-year-old white man, about 5’9″ and 165 pounds.

KCSO asks anyone with information about the incident or whereabouts of the car or man to call them at (906)-337-0528.