Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal fire in Ahmeek Village

AHMEEK VILLAGE, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Ahmeek Village Thursday night. The department is working alongside the State Fire Marshall in the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ahmeek Village Fire was dispatched at approximately 8:11 P.M. Thursday to a fire at an apartment building on Senter Street. Deputies located two tenants who they were able to remove from the building safely. Firefighters on the scene rescued three cats from a downstairs unit.

The building’s owner was discovered deceased in an upstairs apartment where they had lived.

Names related to the case are not being released at this time until the victim’s family has been notified. The fire remains under investigation.