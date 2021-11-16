Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office requesting donations for ‘No Kid Without a Christmas’ program

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – For the 23rd year the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department is gathering donations for its ‘No Kid Without a Christmas’ program. The program aims to provide Christmas presents to children of families struggling to afford gifts during the holiday season.

People who wish to donate are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (906) 337-0528. Drop boxes for donations will be available at local businesses, including Glacia Tavern and Lassila Insurance in Mohawk.

Families in need can apply to participate in the program by calling the sheriff’s office or visiting the office of the local Department of Health and Human Services.