Keweenaw County’s new sheriff, undersheriff discuss role changes, protests, and relationship with community

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – There are two new sheriffs in town: Curt Pennala and Tonya Stefonich.

Following the retirement of Bill Luokkanen, Pennala has officially taken the role of sheriff as of May 16. He was undersheriff at the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Stefonich previously served as Lake Linden’s chief of police for multiple years.

“One thing is learning the jail administration part of this job, the civil processes, going to court. That’s the main thing I have to learn. So it’s been a little easier on me I think if I wasn’t chief of police prior,” said Stefonich.

“It’s really been great. There have obviously been some adjustments. From doing shift work my whole career. It’s a Monday through Friday position, but also being sheriff that’s a 24/7 commitment, so. But all-in-all, it’s been good,” said Pennala.

Pennala touched on entering the title of sheriff during a pandemic and in the midst of protests.

“With the COVID situation, I mean it’s been some changes for us. We live in an interesting time. It’s challenging. But we’re doing a lot of learning during these times too. We’re taking the good with the bad. Our number one priority has always been the safety of our residents but also holding up their constitutional rights no matter what we’re faced with […] We’re all for peaceful protests in our county. I feel the responsibility as sheriff, yet I feel that I have the ability to serve the people well, and make sure their voices are heard.”

With both being from the Keweenaw County area, they plan to work together to keep a strong relationship with the community.

“There’s little over 2,000 in population in Keweenaw County. So it’s even a little different than Houghton County, and growing up here, like I said, we know a lot of the people. I think the trust and the community support is a lot more,” said Stefonich.

“We plan on continuing our great service we have and our relations between the community and us,” said Pennala.