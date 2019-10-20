Keweenaw ORV route temporarily closed

Breaking News
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Part of the Keweenaw off-road vehicle route between Lac La Belle and Powder House Road in Keweenaw County is temporarily closed.

Shared use of the trail has been made unsafe sue to logging work. The closure starts two miles east of Lac La Belle Road and goes along the South Mandan Loop for about 10 miles.

People connecting to Copper Harbor have no re-route option. Logging operations should be done in early December in time for the upcoming snowmobile season. Then, the trail will be reopened to the public.

For the latest information on DNR trail and other facilities closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

