Keweenaw Pasty Challenge narrowed down to final four

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Four of the Keweenaw’s most beloved pasty professionals are ready for the homestretch of the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge. After two weeks of intense head-to-head voting match ups, the “final four” consists of Roy’s Pasties & Bakery, Mohawk Superette, Pasty Central, and Toni’s Country Kitchen.

Organized by the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau (KCVB), the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and Mainstreet Calumet, the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge is an online voting competition patterned after the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

Contestants are pitted against each other in a series of head-to-head, single elimination matchups. The winner of each match will be determined through online voting polls on the KCVB’s Facebook page.

So far, the competition has generated buzz across the state of Michigan and across the country.

“I’ve been really amazed at the passion and interest our friendly competition has generated,” shared Brad Barnett, Executive Director of the KCVB. “We’ve had voters throughout the Midwest and as far as California, and it’s brought a lot of attention to these local businesses.”

Now that the final four is set, the remaining pasty pros will get some help from Michigan Technological University and Finlandia University’s basketball programs. Each remaining competitor has been assigned a coach from the universities’ men’s and women’s basketball teams to guide them to victory.

The semi-final round begins May 1st at noon with Toni’s Country Kitchen—coached by Michigan Tech’s men’s head basketball coach, Kevin Luke—squaring off against Pasty Central—coached by Michigan Tech’s women’s head basketball coach, Sam Hoyt. Fans will have 24 hours to choose who advances to the championship match.

The second final four match will be on Sunday, May 3rd at noon featuring Mohawk Superette—coached by Finlandia University’s women’s basketball head coach, Mariah Dunham—against

Roy’s Pasties & Bakery coached by Finlandia University’s men’s basketball head coach, Sam Casey.

For more details on the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge, like the tournament bracket, latest results, and interviews with the coaches, click here.