Keweenaw Peninsula included as a destination in new cruise expedition

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Viking Expeditions has revealed a new cruise across the Great Lakes, and one destination is right here in the Upper Peninsula.

It’s called “Undiscovered Great Lakes” and it will cross Lake Superior from Duluth to the Soo Locks, exploring the Apostle Islands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.

The destination stop will be in Houghton, but passengers will be able to explore a lot of different spots in the Keweenaw.

Eric Waara, Houghton’s city manager, said this cruise expedition might benefit their tourism for years to come.

“The impact while they’re here is great. But statistically what we’re looking forward to is if someone has a good time at a destination on a cruise, they’re inclined to return,” said Waara. “They say there’s a 30 percent chance that those visitors that are here for that day. You know if you give them a little taste they’ll want some more to come back.”

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will also join the expeditions in the Great Lakes to conduct research focused on changes in the region’s weather, climate, and ecosystems.

“The passengers are able to come in and get lectures, to hear lectures and participate in the research actually being done,” said Brad Barnett, executive director for the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is not just a pleasure cruise. This is an opportunity to explain why the Great Lakes are so important, not just our area but the United States and the globe as well.”

The Viking Expeditions on the Great Lakes are expected to begin in the year 2022.

