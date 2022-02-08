HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday night, Research Assistant Professor at Michigan Tech and Coordinator of the Keweenaw Invasive Species Management Area (KISMA) Sigrid Resh will hold a talk via Zoom to discuss invasive species affecting the Upper Peninsula. The event is sponsored by the Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter.

“Typically I’m asked to do presentations that are focused on invasive species ID and how to remove them, but that’s only half the picture of restoring a landscape or bringing habitat back to an area,” Resh said. “Because even if you do your diligence of removing invasive species you often will have new invasive species invade that landscape, or maybe that same invasive species come right back because you still have a disturbed area in the landscape that needs to have something growing there to capture energy resources and fill that landscape. So, this is the first time that I’ve had a presentation where I get to talk about that second side of the story, which is planting a native species in the place of the invasive species that you’re removing.”

The talk will also focus on native plant species that make quality alternatives to plant in your home garden. You can register for the event here.

“I’m gonna be talking about why you would want to plant native species, and it’s not just about not liking invasive species,” Resh said. “It’s about providing habitat for our native insects where they transfer energy from the plant to themselves and then to birds and other things to eat them, and that is incredibly important for a healthy food web and for our ecosystem function.”