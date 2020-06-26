Keweenaw’s first Waste Reduction Drive to be held Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw’s first Waste Reduction Drive will be held this weekend.

A few months ago, Local 3 told you about Michigan Technological University’s Sustainability Demonstration House and the students’ mission to reduce waste within the community.

Over the past few months, the group asked people to save five items that cannot be recycled in the Houghton curbside recycling. Those five items are batteries, any plastic bag with a number on it, egg cartons, plastic bottle rings & caps, and granola bar wrappers.

“The number one goal is to just how much waste can we save from the landfill as a community. The underlying goal was to also educate people on the mini recycle and reuse opportunities we have available to us in addition to our curbside recycling,” said Rose Turner, coordinator of MTU’s Sustainability Demonstration House Coordinator and graduate student at Tech.

This event was supposed to take place in April, however, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it.

The drive will now be on Saturday, June 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parking Lot 24 on Michigan Tech’s campus.

The collection will be conducted as a drive-through, with orange cones to guide traffic. Volunteers will wear face coverings and gloves; hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available on site.

The items will then be sorted and weighed, and recycled or reused locally as much as possible.

For more information on the drive, you can click here.