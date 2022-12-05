LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw County’s Mount Bohemia has received high praise as one of the top-ranked ski resorts in North America in a newly-released ranking from the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The ranking brings together a panel of ski experts to vote on their top selections for the best downhill ski destinations on the continent.

Mount Bohemia ranked third on the list, marking the fifth consecutive year the resort has been featured in the top ten list.

“It’s such an honor to have been chosen as the third best ski resort in North America,” said Mount Bohemia’s President Lonie Glieberman. “We believe that what makes Mount Bohemia so special is our commitment to creating an atmosphere unlike anyplace else. It is important for us to stay true to our roots; the Bohemia lifestyle is all about fun, adventure, and wilderness. We strive to bring this to our customers everyday with ungroomed runs, fresh lake effect powder, and an après ski scene with a Nordic spa pool party twist.”

Mount Bohemia remains the only resort in the Midwest among the 2022 selections, and is joined by Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont as the only two resorts east of the Mississippi River.

“It’s incredible to see Mount Bohemia recognized alongside some of the top ski destinations on the continent year after year,” shared Brad Barnett, Executive Director of Visit Keweenaw. “It goes to show we have something really special in the Keweenaw, and it’s a pillar of our winter tourism economy.”

The resort opened in 2000 and has since become a destination for skiers with an average annual snowfall of 273 inches. The resort features Michigan’s tallest vertical drop at 900 feet, as well as the state’s longest run, Ghost Trail, which stretches nearly 2 miles long.

You can learn more about Mount Bohemia here.