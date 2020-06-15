Keweenaw’s Quincy Mine, Smelter reopens for tours

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday, June 15, the historic Quincy Mine officially began offering tours again; and on Tuesday, the Quincy Smelter will begin its tours.

Both the Mine and the Smelter are located just north of Houghton, MI in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The popular visitor attractions help share the story of the Keweenaw’s turbulent copper mining legacy which dates back to the 1800s.

According to Glenda Bierman, manager of the Quincy Mine Hoist Association, the tour format at Quincy will be a bit different this year as staff respond to required coronavirus safety procedures and recommended best practices.

Touring groups will have fewer participants per group to ensure safe social distancing. The cogwheel tram is not in operation this year, so visitors will drive themselves to an alternate entrance to get to the East Adit entrance.

The walking tour will be an opportunity for an up-close and personal look at the Keweenaw’s geology, and participants will have even more time with the attractions’ guides.

Mine tours must be booked in advance, and reservations can be made by calling (906) 482-5569. Smelter tours are available Monday through Saturday at 11:00, Noon, 1:00 and 2:00. (No reservations are needed at the Smelter.)