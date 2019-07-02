Kick-off to the 35th annual International Food Fest

MARQUETTE — It’s that time of year again, the International Food Fest is back in Marquette for its 35th year starting Wednesday.

Set up has begun for the International Food Fest held at Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

The festival will feature a variety of different foods, beverages, bounce houses, and live music.

The Marquette County Exchange Club, who hosts the event every year, gives a portion of the proceeds to a variety of different charities throughout Marquette.

Geno Angeli, Co-Chair of the Marquette Exchange Club, says,”this is a huge community event, every dollar raised here goes to charity. The club realizes that anywhere from 40 to $50,000 that we assume goes to nonprofits. Name one, youth organizations, academics, sports, the elderly, the women shelters, big brothers, big sisters, boy scouts, girl scouts, everybody gets a check. ”

The event kicks off Wednesday, July 3 at noon and runs through Friday, July 5. The event will also include a fireworks show at night on Thursday, July 4, but the fireworks will be moved to Friday night if the weather is an issue.