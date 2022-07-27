GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a tradition outside Lambeau that brings out the kid in everyone. Packers players trading in the short walk to the practice field for a bike ride from some lucky kids.

For the kids, it’s all about getting the attention of Packers players. There were signs, decked-out bikes, and Packer gear from head-to-toe.

“It was really fun,” said Jack Clemment from Madison. “I got to meet a lot of players.”

A select few got to ride in style in chariots. There are six of those in total that kids get chosen for, all at random, during the start.

“At first, I didn’t think I was going to get chosen,” Lucy Schumaker from Appleton said. “But at the end, it was worth it.”

Lucy was just one of the hundreds of kids out there Wednesday vying for a chance at their own 15 minutes of fame.

“It was kind of really cool because I never really got to feel that feeling and it was just kinda like different and it was really fun,” Schumaker said, who was also celebrating her birthday.

Eli Culp traveled all the way from Georgia.

“I was like, let’s go, yeah, I was really excited,” he said. He’s on vacation and admitted he wasn’t sure how the day would be topped.

There are two things we learned today from the kids in the crowd: It doesn’t matter what size bike you have because players choose all sizes, and there’s a good chance you’ll get picked again if you ride back up after you get picked.

Packers fans like Adam O’Connell want to make sure every kid has a chance to be a part of the “DreamDrive.” He brings along more than a dozen bikes so that kids who don’t have one can still have the full experience.

“The first time I saw one of my bikes go by and this kid had a huge smile on his face, that made it worth it,” O’Connell said.

Showing the Green and Gold spirit off the field to all.

If you want to check it out for yourself, the #DreamDrive happens every day there is practice open to the public between the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and the Oneida Nation gate on the east side of Lambeau Field. Players generally start to come out between 9:45 and 10:20 a.m.